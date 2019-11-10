Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 527.50 ($6.89).

Shares of HWDN traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 581.20 ($7.59). 1,830,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,000. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 17.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 565.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 530.44. Howden Joinery Group has a one year low of GBX 412.40 ($5.39) and a one year high of GBX 592.40 ($7.74).

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

