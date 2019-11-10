Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HWDN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 527.50 ($6.89).

Shares of LON HWDN traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 581.20 ($7.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,830,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,000. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of GBX 412.40 ($5.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 592.40 ($7.74). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 565.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 530.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.83.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

