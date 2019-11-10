Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised Hostess Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered Hostess Brands from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ TWNK traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.40. 1,461,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,874. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.52. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
In other Hostess Brands news, insider Cdm Hostess Class C, Llc sold 962,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $13,474,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C. Dean Metropoulos sold 455,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $6,375,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $3,569,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 29.0% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,431,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,335 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,291,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,035,000 after acquiring an additional 272,563 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 73.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 87,053 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hostess Brands Company Profile
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.
