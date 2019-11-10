Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised Hostess Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered Hostess Brands from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.40. 1,461,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,874. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.52. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $227.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.89%. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Cdm Hostess Class C, Llc sold 962,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $13,474,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C. Dean Metropoulos sold 455,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $6,375,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $3,569,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 29.0% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,431,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,335 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,291,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,035,000 after acquiring an additional 272,563 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 73.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 87,053 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

