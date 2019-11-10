HorusPay (HORUS) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 10th. HorusPay has a market cap of $164,251.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HorusPay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE. In the last seven days, HorusPay has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00229280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.53 or 0.01517329 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00031621 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00123463 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HorusPay Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

