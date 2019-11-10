Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $225.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $213.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Argus set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $229.77.

Home Depot stock opened at $232.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.23 and a 200-day moving average of $214.66. The firm has a market cap of $254.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $238.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,511,266.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

