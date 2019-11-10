Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67. Home Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $20.37.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.40 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 35.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 587,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,072,263.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Russell Davis Carter III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $137,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,202.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,280. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on Home Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Home Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stephens set a $22.00 price target on Home Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.