Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,045 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIFS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 458 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $187.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12-month low of $163.00 and a 12-month high of $229.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The savings and loans company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $18.12 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

HIFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

