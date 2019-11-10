Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) Given a €1.35 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €1.35 ($1.57) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €1.00 ($1.16) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Warburg Research set a €0.60 ($0.70) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HSBC set a €1.10 ($1.28) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €0.95 ($1.10) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €1.28 ($1.48).

Shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen stock opened at €1.34 ($1.56) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.63. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a 52 week low of €0.84 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of €2.15 ($2.50). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.04 million and a PE ratio of 133.90.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

