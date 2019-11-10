Head to Head Comparison: Myrexis (OTCMKTS:MYRX) and Harrow Health (OTCMKTS:HROW)

Myrexis (OTCMKTS:MYRX) and Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Myrexis has a beta of 3.43, suggesting that its stock price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harrow Health has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Myrexis and Harrow Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myrexis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Harrow Health $41.37 million 2.96 $14.63 million $0.61 7.98

Harrow Health has higher revenue and earnings than Myrexis.

Profitability

This table compares Myrexis and Harrow Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myrexis N/A N/A N/A Harrow Health 51.32% 50.32% 24.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.4% of Harrow Health shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Myrexis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Harrow Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Myrexis and Harrow Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myrexis 0 0 0 0 N/A Harrow Health 0 0 2 0 3.00

Harrow Health has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 172.07%. Given Harrow Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Harrow Health is more favorable than Myrexis.

Summary

Harrow Health beats Myrexis on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Myrexis

Myrexis, Inc. focuses on identifying, evaluating, and making financial investments in life sciences assets. The company was formerly known as Myriad Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Myrexis, Inc. in July 2010. Myrexis, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients. The company also develops and commercializes therapeutics for the ocular surface diseases. In addition, it provides patent-pending preservative-free topical eye drop drug candidates, including SURF-100, an immunosuppressive drug that inhibits t-cell proliferation and replication in the dry eye disease (DED); SURF-200 for the patients with episodic DED; and SURF-300, a combination of a low-dose of doxycycline and a proprietary powderized triglyceride Omega-3 for the refractory DED patients with chronic DED symptoms. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc. in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

