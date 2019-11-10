Head to Head Analysis: HL Acquisition (NASDAQ:HCCH) & Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)

HL Acquisition (NASDAQ:HCCH) and Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.5% of HL Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of Alta Mesa Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Alta Mesa Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares HL Acquisition and Alta Mesa Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HL Acquisition N/A N/A $820,000.00 N/A N/A Alta Mesa Resources $515.62 million 0.06 -$1.54 billion N/A N/A

HL Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alta Mesa Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for HL Acquisition and Alta Mesa Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HL Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Alta Mesa Resources 1 2 0 0 1.67

Alta Mesa Resources has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 7,712.50%. Given Alta Mesa Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alta Mesa Resources is more favorable than HL Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares HL Acquisition and Alta Mesa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HL Acquisition N/A 16.50% 1.47% Alta Mesa Resources -276.83% -124.33% -91.15%

Volatility and Risk

HL Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alta Mesa Resources has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HL Acquisition beats Alta Mesa Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

HL Acquisition Company Profile

HL Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Alta Mesa Resources Company Profile

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II and changed its name to Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. in February 2018. Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Houston, Texas.

