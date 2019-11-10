HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Director Sells $516,700.00 in Stock

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Director Sant R. William Van sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,050.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:FUL opened at $51.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. HB Fuller Co has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $52.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $725.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.18 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 13.20%. HB Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HB Fuller Co will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. HB Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after buying an additional 259,065 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HB Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,399,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,355,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,895,000 after buying an additional 185,113 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,130,000 after buying an additional 81,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 292,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after buying an additional 62,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FUL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of HB Fuller and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup cut shares of HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $60.00 target price on shares of HB Fuller and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. HB Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

