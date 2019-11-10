Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €40.00 Price Target for Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €40.00 ($46.51) price target by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.55% from the company’s previous close.

DWNI has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.50 ($41.28) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €38.38 ($44.63).

FRA:DWNI traded down €0.24 ($0.28) on Thursday, hitting €33.18 ($38.58). 986,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €33.67 and a 200-day moving average price of €35.18. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

