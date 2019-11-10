Hashgard (GARD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.33 Million

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 25% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io and IDEX. In the last week, Hashgard has traded up 77.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00226042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.53 or 0.01518345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031829 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00121921 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,012,600,815 tokens. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

