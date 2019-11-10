Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Shares Acquired by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,630 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 1,164.5% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,117,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 1,029,052 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,736,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 281,293 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 720,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 196,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBIO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.74. 83,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,809. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $104.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.49. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $4.66.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, Director Thomas W. Loewald bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bertrand Loy bought 15,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $46,925.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 52,962 shares of company stock worth $145,353 in the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

