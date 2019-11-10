Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Given a €150.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HNR1. Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hannover Re has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €132.86 ($154.49).

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €165.70 ($192.67) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €156.73 and its 200-day moving average price is €144.87. Hannover Re has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

