Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Groupon in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the coupon company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Groupon’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Groupon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson set a $5.00 price objective on Groupon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Groupon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.70.

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. Groupon has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The coupon company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $495.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bass bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Groupon by 1,594.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,637 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 17,537 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

