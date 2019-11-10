GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenSky Inc. operates as a technology company. It offers proprietary technology infrastructure platform to supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting and real-time allocation. The company’s proprietary technology powered platform enables merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. GreenSky Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

GSKY has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks set a $7.00 price objective on GreenSky and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Sandler O’Neill lowered GreenSky from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered GreenSky from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered GreenSky from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Compass Point set a $7.00 price objective on GreenSky and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 540,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.21. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $16.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.68 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 88.69% and a net margin of 7.25%. GreenSky’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Academy Capital Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

