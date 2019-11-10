Greene King plc (LON:GNK) Receives GBX 751.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Greene King plc (LON:GNK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 751.67 ($9.82).

GNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Greene King to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Greene King in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Greene King to a “sector performer” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Greene King from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Greene King to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of Greene King stock remained flat at $GBX 849.20 ($11.10) on Thursday. 8,047,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,000. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 847.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 709.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94. Greene King has a twelve month low of GBX 467.70 ($6.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 865.80 ($11.31). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.89.

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

