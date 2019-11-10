Green Street Investors LLC Makes New $3.15 Million Investment in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Green Street Investors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 94,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,000. Hudson Pacific Properties makes up 1.9% of Green Street Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. PGGM Investments raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,520.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,485,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838,178 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,249,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,120,000 after buying an additional 1,732,763 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,490,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,175,000 after buying an additional 665,412 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,849,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,898,000 after buying an additional 426,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 806,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,817,000 after buying an additional 349,291 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research set a $40.00 price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $42.00 price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.38. The stock had a trading volume of 362,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,830. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $36.47.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 38,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $1,303,128.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,100,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,882.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.