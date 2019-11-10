Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million.

Shares of GRBK traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.33. 215,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,158. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

In related news, CAO Summer Loveland sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $56,339.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,209 shares in the company, valued at $55,371.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

