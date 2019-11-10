Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $517.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.80 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

GTN traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.98. 1,347,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,958. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens set a $27.00 price target on shares of Gray Television and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

In other Gray Television news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson bought 7,500 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $111,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,008,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,995,904.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

