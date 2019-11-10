Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,022,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Graco worth $47,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,612,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,382,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,901,000 after buying an additional 517,850 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Graco by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,932,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,963,000 after buying an additional 177,159 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,730,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in Graco by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 298,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after buying an additional 149,551 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Graco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Graco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

In other Graco news, Director William J. Carroll sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $279,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $927,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,435.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GGG opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.90. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $53.91.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.93 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

