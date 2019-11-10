Gossamer Bio (GOSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Gossamer Bio to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.18). On average, analysts expect Gossamer Bio to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 17.80, a quick ratio of 17.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $25.06. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -1.02.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOSS shares. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other Gossamer Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 21,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $461,470.24. Also, Director Faheem Hasnain acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 40,821 shares of company stock valued at $275,497 and have sold 450,000 shares valued at $9,668,719. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

