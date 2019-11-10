GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.36 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. GoPro updated its Q4 guidance to $0.74-0.84 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $0.30-0.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.71. 14,819,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,533,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.24, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. GoPro has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $7.64.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPRO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GoPro from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on GoPro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

