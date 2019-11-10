Golub Group LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Golub Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Golub Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,600,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 87.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,601 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 24,948 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,214,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.3% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 39.1% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 555,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after buying an additional 156,143 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $3,445,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 429,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,134,969.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,406,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,421,934. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average of $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $202.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Nomura boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.92.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

