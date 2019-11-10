Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ)

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

KAZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on KAZ Minerals from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 745 ($9.73) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 658.85 ($8.61).

Shares of LON:KAZ traded down GBX 10.80 ($0.14) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 514.20 ($6.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.57. KAZ Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 375.30 ($4.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 744.80 ($9.73). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 445.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 517.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 5.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. KAZ Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 0.07%.

In related news, insider Charles Watson bought 3,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £14,671.92 ($19,171.46). Also, insider Lynda Armstrong bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 398 ($5.20) per share, with a total value of £7,960 ($10,401.15).

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

