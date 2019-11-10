Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1,026.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $436,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,266 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,910,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,004,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,251 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2,068.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 390,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,910,000 after purchasing an additional 372,558 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 31,213.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 356,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,603,000 after purchasing an additional 354,897 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,197,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,040,000 after purchasing an additional 351,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $221.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.92.

GS opened at $222.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.66. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $151.70 and a 1-year high of $231.69.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

