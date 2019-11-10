Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $201.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GOGO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.50. 2,653,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,084. Gogo has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $7.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $570.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, Director Charles C. Townsend acquired 65,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $258,664.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles C. Townsend acquired 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $180,348.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 265,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,013 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

