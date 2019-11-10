Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.21.

NYSE:GMRE traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.23. The stock had a trading volume of 449,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,818. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $403.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.40. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Medical REIT news, Director Ronald Marston bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 483,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

