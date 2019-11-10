Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 695 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 20.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 14,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 605,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 118,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.52. The stock had a trading volume of 881,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,620. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.68. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $166.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

