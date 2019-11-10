Gilbert & Cook Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $16,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 47,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 134,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.33. The stock had a trading volume of 702,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,001. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.29. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $52.81 and a 52 week high of $57.75.

