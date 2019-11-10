Gilbert & Cook Inc. Boosts Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,214,155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,638,355,000 after acquiring an additional 275,250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Boeing by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,009,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after acquiring an additional 264,410 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in Boeing by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,669,091 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,163,856,000 after acquiring an additional 298,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 36,928.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $623,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218,711 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $6.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $351.00. 3,117,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,364,701. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.59. Boeing Co has a one year low of $292.47 and a one year high of $446.01. The company has a market cap of $201.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $416.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.30.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

