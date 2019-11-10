Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 699 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.6% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.85. 9,166,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,723,308. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $44.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.43.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

