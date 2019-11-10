Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 22 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 507 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 4,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in Alphabet by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 24,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,299.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective (up from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,406.25.

Alphabet stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,309.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,468. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,322.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,241.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,181.32. The stock has a market cap of $895.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

