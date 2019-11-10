Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Geron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.90.

Geron stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.48. 991,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,243. Geron has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. The company has a market cap of $278.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.50.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Geron had a negative net margin of 5,328.80% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rudd International Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 482.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 24,684 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Geron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

