Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Geron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.90.
Geron stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.48. 991,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,243. Geron has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. The company has a market cap of $278.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.50.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rudd International Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 482.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 24,684 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Geron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.92% of the company’s stock.
Geron Company Profile
Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.
See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.