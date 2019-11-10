Geomega Resources (CVE:GMA) Trading Up 6.9%

Geomega Resources Inc (CVE:GMA)’s share price was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, approximately 37,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 159,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Geomega Resources Company Profile (CVE:GMA)

GéoMégA Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Canada. The company focuses primarily on neodymium projects. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property that consists of 177 mining claims covering an area of approximately 9,831 hectares located at the west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi, Northern Quebec.

