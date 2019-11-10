Genpact (NYSE:G) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Genpact (NYSE:G) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Genpact updated its FY19 guidance to $2.02-2.04 EPS.

Shares of NYSE G traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,368,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,182. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average of $38.42.

Get Genpact alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.25%.

G has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Genpact from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Genpact from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genpact from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

In other Genpact news, insider Private Ltd Gic sold 1,878,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $76,085,719.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Humphrey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $51,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,580,720 shares of company stock valued at $509,578,468. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.