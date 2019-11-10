Genpact (NYSE:G) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.02-2.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46-3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.49 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on G. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genpact from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genpact from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.18.

Get Genpact alerts:

G traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.36. 2,368,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,182. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Genpact has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $44.55.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.91 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Genpact will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.25%.

In other news, Director David Humphrey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $76,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $409,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,735.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,580,720 shares of company stock valued at $509,578,468 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.