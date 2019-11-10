GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Genel Energy PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It reserves and resources located primarily in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel Energy PLC is headquartered in London. “

Shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR stock remained flat at $$2.24 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of -0.99. GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $2.47.

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

