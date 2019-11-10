Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Announces Earnings Results

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 34.50% and a negative return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $781.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Garrett Motion stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 973,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,497. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $781.28 million and a PE ratio of 2.46. Garrett Motion has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71.

GTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Garrett Motion in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Garrett Motion from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Garrett Motion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Garrett Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.29.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

