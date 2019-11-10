GAP (NYSE:GPS) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.07. GAP also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.50-0.52 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of GAP from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America set a $14.00 price objective on shares of GAP and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of GAP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of GAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GAP has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.72. GAP has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $31.39.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GAP will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

