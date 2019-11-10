Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 26,750 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 49.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,750 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Comerica by 88.5% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter worth about $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 170.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter worth about $73,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Comerica from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comerica from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comerica from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.83. 960,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,532. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $88.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.10 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 32.11%. Comerica’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

