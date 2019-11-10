Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 15,531 Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 14.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,531 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 646.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 1,733.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Macy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,836,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,737,160. Macy’s Inc has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Macy’s had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.3775 dividend. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

In other Macy’s news, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $78,777.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,451. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

