Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 21,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 78,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $26.33. 4,099,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,042,235. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4425 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. ValuEngine cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

