Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 399 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Cim LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $2,303,401.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,484,259.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $8,893,530.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,962.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,467 shares of company stock valued at $16,900,132. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Bank of America set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.03. 2,260,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,086,191. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $112.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

