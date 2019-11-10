Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Covanta were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Covanta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Covanta by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Covanta alerts:

NYSE:CVA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 805,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,089. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Covanta Holding Corp has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.60, a P/E/G ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.96 million. Covanta had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Corp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CVA. Raymond James downgraded shares of Covanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Covanta in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other news, Director Linda J. Fisher sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $205,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.