Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 37,897 Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,897 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 47,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,877. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.38 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 3.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on BSET. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Bassett Furniture Industries Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET).

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.