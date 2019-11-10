Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 4.1% in the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 127,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 9.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 154.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 383,042 shares during the period. 47.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

NYSE AP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.83. 17,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,754. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $49.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $102.52 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.