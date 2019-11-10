FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Issued By Barrington Research

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Opko Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 30.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of OPK traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.47. 7,800,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,798,398. The stock has a market cap of $960.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.17. Opko Health has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $3.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Opko Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opko Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Opko Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Opko Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in Opko Health by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Opko Health news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,603,426.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $4,545,750. Insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

