FY2020 EPS Estimates for Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Imperial Tobacco Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn $3.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.61. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Imperial Tobacco Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of IMBBY opened at $22.83 on Friday. Imperial Tobacco Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.922 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Tobacco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Imperial Tobacco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.24%.

About Imperial Tobacco Group

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

